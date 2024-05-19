You’re Beacon Of Hope And Revolutionary Thinker- Late John Kumah’s Children Remember Dad

In a poignant tribute, the children of the late John Ampontuah Kumah eulogized their father as a beacon of hope and a revolutionary thinker whose absence has left an irreplaceable void in their hearts.

Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, his daughter, passionately recalled their father’s profound impact as a source of warmth, love, and unwavering support not only to them but to everyone fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

The heartfelt tribute described John Kumah as “the chosen one of this generation, a steadfast addict for his beloved Ghana.” His children reflected on his remarkable qualities, portraying him as more than just a father but as a symbol of strength, wisdom, and love. They shared, “Our father was more than just a father, he was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love. His presence filled our lives with warmth and guidance, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void.”

Miss Huldah continued to paint a picture of her late father as a man of unparalleled courage and conviction, emphasizing that he was not merely a leader but a mentor, guide, and constant source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The funeral service was attended by government officials and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicating the high esteem in which the late deputy Minister of Finance was held. Notable figures such as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare graced the ceremony with their presence.

The national chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, and the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, were also among the dignitaries in attendance.

John Kumah’s sudden passing on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves through Ghana, leaving behind a profound void in both political circles and personal relationships. Survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah, and six children, his legacy as a beacon of hope and inspiration continues to resonate with those who had the privilege of sharing moments with him.

–BY Vincent Kubi