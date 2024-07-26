Mzbel Addresses Affairs With Waiter Rumours

Musician Mzbel has addressed recent allegations made by Nana Tornado, stating she has no issue with her personal relationships, including sleeping with her waiter.

The singer emphasized that her private life should not concern those around her.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Mzbel highlighted the importance of respecting her choices, especially for those who choose to be part of her inner circle.

She argued that her personal decisions should not be a topic of concern or discussion among her friends.

“If it doesn’t make you happy, then you are not the right person to be around me. If I like someone and you have a problem with it, then you should not be with me,” Mzbel stated during the interview.

She further asserted that her relationships are her business alone and should be respected by those close to her.

“So, if I am going out with a waiter or a cleaner, it is my space and you cannot put up with me. If I’ve done something to you, quit with me,” she added.

Mzbel’s candid remarks come in response to public scrutiny and serve as a reminder of the importance of personal autonomy and respect within relationships.