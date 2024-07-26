Nigerian Govt Reacts To Calls For Ban Of Film With Nancy Isime In Niqab

Nancy Isime

The Nigerian Government, through the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has responded to calls for the ban of a controversial film featuring actress Nancy Isime.

The calls came after a poster of the yet-to-be-released movie, showing Isime wearing a niqab during a robbery scene, went viral.

The niqab is a long garment worn by some Muslim women to cover the entire body and face, excluding only the eyes.

The poster sparked widespread condemnation online, with many Muslims, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), labeling the film as “satanic” and urging the NFVCB to ban it.

In a statement on Friday, the NFVCB clarified that the film is still in production and has not been submitted for classification.

The statement read, “The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, the statutory regulatory agency for film and video works as well as exhibition and distribution in Nigeria, have received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the hijab, an outfit attributed to Muslim women that symbolizes modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released, and it has not been submitted for classification as required by law and our mandate. However, we have been able to reach the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, we will not overlook any movie or video works, including skits that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural, and ethnic sensibilities. We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of Nigerian society through the classification of video and film works whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law, and limit cultural, social, and religious harm caused by films.”