South African Rapper Malome Vector Dies In Car Crash

Malome Vector

Popular South African rapper Malome Vector has tragically died in a car accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Free State while Vector was traveling with musical collaborators Puleng Phoofolo and Lizwi Wokuqala.

Ambitiouz Entertainment, Vector’s former record label, confirmed the tragic news in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The statement read, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon; the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss.”

According to the Free State Department of Health, three men were declared dead at the scene of the accident on the N1 near the Koppies turn-off close to Kroonstad.

Two other individuals were reportedly transported to Boitumelo Regional Hospital with injuries.

The music industry and fans are mourning the loss of Malome Vector, who was a significant figure in South African rap and a beloved artist known for his contributions to the genre.