4th National Business Honours Gala Set For August 10

Flashback: last year’s awardees in a group photograph

Global Ovations Limited has announced the 4th National Business Honours Gala, scheduled to take place on August 10, 2024, at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Accra.

This annual event, renowned for its celebration of outstanding achievements in the business community, promises an evening of glamour, recognition, and inspiration.

Themed, Driving Growth and Innovation: Empowering Businesses for a Resilient Future in a Recovery Economy, the 4th National Business Honours Gala underscores the importance of innovation and resilience in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The event will bring together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and entrepreneurs from across Ghana to honour exemplary contributions to business growth and development.

“We are thrilled to host the 4th National Business Honours Gala, where we will highlight and celebrate the resilience and innovation that drive our economy forward,” said Mr. Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations Ltd.

“In the midst of economic recovery, it is crucial to recognise and support businesses that embody resilience and embrace innovation,” he added.

The gala will commence at 7:00pm prompt and will feature a captivating programme including keynote speeches, award presentations, and networking opportunities.

Global Ovations Ltd. extends a warm invitation to business leaders, stakeholders, and media representatives to join at the Marriott Hotel, Accra, for an unforgettable celebration of business excellence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke