I Don’t See Myself As Bigger Than Anyone- Dr. Likee

Dr. Likee

Comedian Aka Ebenezer, widely known as Dr. Likee, has emphasized the significance of humility in his interactions and career.

Speaking about his approach to fame and success, Dr Likee shared that he does not view himself as superior to anyone.

“I try my best to be humble and relate well to everyone that comes my way. I don’t see myself as bigger than anyone. Whoever I meet can give me an opportunity, so that is why I humble myself,” he stated.

Dr Likee also highlighted the importance of humility among his team, encouraging them to remain grounded.

“I’ve told my boys to also learn to humble themselves because that is how they can go far. You should always be aware that the people are the ones that made you. Without them, you are nobody.”

He acknowledged the support of his audience, noting their critical role in his success.

“They buy data to watch you, so any chance you get to avail yourself to the people, respect them and ensure that you do not feel superior to them,” he advised.