NDC Suspends Afram Plains North Member For Misconduct

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken disciplinary action against Kpeli Worlase, a member of the Afram Plains North Constituency in the Eastern Region, by suspending him over alleged acts of misconduct.

The suspension, as outlined in a letter dated July 24 and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has been enforced with immediate effect.

In the communication issued by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC, multiple accusations were leveled against Mr. Worlase, including campaigning against the party’s Parliamentary candidate and engaging in other forms of anti-party activities within the constituency.

The decision to suspend Kpeli Worlase was reached during the FEC meeting on July 23, 2024, following a thorough deliberation on the reported misconduct.

According to the letter, the suspension was executed in line with Article 48 of the Party’s constitution, and the matter has been forwarded to the national disciplinary committee for further review and adjudication.

The process will entail inviting Kpeli Worlase for a hearing before the Disciplinary Committee, with an emphasis on his participation to enable the committee to present a comprehensive report with recommendations to FEC for subsequent actions.

Kpeli Worlase, who contested the parliamentary primary election in 2018 to represent the NDC in the 2020 general elections, faced defeat with 418 votes against the incumbent MP who secured 629 votes.

This background has added context to the alleged misconduct attributed to him within the party structure.

