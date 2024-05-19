Newly Elected Ejisu MP Sworn In

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Boateng, was officially sworn in by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin on Friday.

This solemn ceremony came in the wake of the unfortunate passing of the late John Kumah that prompted the by-election.

On the auspicious day of Friday, May 17, the Speaker conducted the administration of both the oath of office and secrecy to the latest addition to the legislative assembly.

Congratulating Mr Boateng on his victory, Speaker Bagbin extended a warm welcome to him, stating that he is now to be addressed as “Honourable Kwabena Boateng” and assured him of the necessary support and resources required to fulfill his duties effectively.

During the recent election, Mr Boateng, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emerged victorious by securing 27,782 votes, comprising 55.8% of the total ballots cast.

His closest competitor, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who previously belonged to the NPP before running as an independent candidate, garnered 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the vote share.

The by-election, triggered by the untimely demise of the MP, John Kumah, marked a crucial moment in the Ejisu constituency’s political history.

With the newly sworn-in MP ready to assume his responsibilities, all eyes are now on Honourable Kwabena Boateng as he gears up to serve the constituents diligently and with dedication.

-BY Vincent Kubi