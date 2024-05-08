Ahafo Chiefs Praise Bawumia For Transformative Vision And Policies

In a powerful show of support, the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his outstanding contributions to transformational initiatives during his tenure as Vice President of Ghana.

The Traditional leaders expressed their admiration for Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the country and pledged their unwavering support for his presidential bid.

At a meeting between Dr. Bawumia and the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso, the Vice President outlined his vision for Ghana and elaborated on the policies his government would implement to address pressing challenges and propel the nation forward. Dr. Bawumia’s comprehensive plan resonated with the traditional rulers, who lauded his humility, policies, and commitment to national development.

President of the Ahafo Regional House Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, hailed Dr. Bawumia’s humility and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the country to greater heights.

“Dr. Bawumia’s humility and policies are commendable and essential for the progress of our nation and future generations. I have full confidence that Bawumia has Ghana’s best interests at heart,” said Nana Ansah Adu Baah, the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.

Osuodumgya Barima Appiah Dwaah Boafo II, the Omanhene of Hwediem Traditional Area, and Osahene Kweku Aterkyi II, the Omanhene of Kukuom Traditional Area, also praised Dr. Bawumia for his impactful work and transformative policies, particularly in the digitalization drive which benefits the youth and advances the country’s development.

Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, the Omanhemaa of Bechem Traditional Area, declared that Dr. Bawumia is “ordained to be the next President” and pledged their support to help him realize his vision for Ghana.

The spirit of unity and endorsement for Dr. Bawumia’s leadership was evident as traditional leaders voiced their appreciation for his dedication to national progress.

Additionally, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, the Omanhene of Goaso, commended the NPP Government for its developmental projects in the Ahafo Region, attributing the progress to the creation of the new region under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP Government.

The support and accolades from the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs underscore Dr. Bawumia’s wide appeal and the recognition of his transformative vision for Ghana.