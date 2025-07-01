King Promise, Kevin Okyere Link Up In Paris

Kevin Okyere and King Promise

AFROBEATS star, King Promise, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Energy- a billion-dollar oil company in Ghana, Kevin Okyere were spotted together at this year’s Paris Fashion Week in France.

The two prominent Ghanaians were spotted at a restaurant in Paris during the ongoing prestigious event, which showcases the latest trends in fashion. In a post by King Promise on Snapchat, he stated, “Lunch With My Big Brother Kevin.”

Several Ghanaian stars were spotted at this year’s fashion week, notable among them include Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae. The ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet, receiving warm applause for her chic black blazer outfit.

Also, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and Nigerian star Davido were spotted in Paris at this year’s event.

Paris Fashion Week is a premier event showcasing the creativity and expertise of iconic fashion houses and emerging labels, making it a hub for style and fashion innovation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke