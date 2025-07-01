Barcelona Plan Camp Nou Tribute Match For Lionel Messi In 2026

Lionel Messi

Barcelona have confirmed plans to honour club legend Lionel Messi with a special tribute match at Camp Nou once the stadium’s ongoing renovations are complete.

The Argentine maestro, who spent nearly two decades at the club, departed in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain after an illustrious spell that saw him win 34 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. Widely regarded as the greatest player in the club’s history, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances.

Barça vice-president Elena Fort told La Vanguardia that the tribute is non-negotiable and will take place when the refurbished Camp Nou is ready. “Leo Messi’s tribute at Camp Nou must take place when the stadium is 100% finished. It will definitely happen because he is the best player in Barça’s history,” Fort said.

Renovations are expected to be completed by summer 2026. The upgraded Camp Nou will become Europe’s largest stadium, with a capacity of 105,000. Until then, the club continues to play home matches at the Olympic Stadium.

Messi, now 38, has added two Ligue 1 titles with PSG since his Barça exit and currently plays for Inter Miami. He recently featured in a 4-0 FIFA Club World Cup loss to PSG, playing the full 90 minutes.

The planned tribute match will mark a poignant return to the stadium where Messi delivered countless magical moments.