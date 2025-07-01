Okyeame Kwame Hints At Government Collaboration

Okyeame Kwame

Celebrated Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame, has revealed plans to embark on a landmark project with the government before the end of the current administration.

In an interview with George Quaye on Joy Prime television’s PrimeTime, the award-winning rapper said his academic commitments had delayed his engagements with state institutions, but discussions are ongoing.

“Because of school, I have been a little busy. Research and literature review. I have been a little busy so I have not had the time to pay courtesy calls on [the right institutions],” he said.

When asked whether he had political affiliations, Okyeame Kwame clarified: “You know I am ‘Made in Ghana’.”

“But I have visited KOD, we have had conversations, and hopefully, I will go and water those conversations, and I think something amazing will come out. Before the end of this four years, I will do something with government and it will be historic,” he stated.

Though he did not disclose details, the announcement has sparked public interest in what the collaboration may entail, especially considering his longstanding involvement in national campaigns.

Okyeame Kwame, known in showbiz circles as ‘the Rap Dacta’, has consistently used his influence to promote Ghanaian identity, culture and responsible citizenship. He served as the face of the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Made in Ghana campaign and has been a key advocate for health and environmental awareness initiatives, including hepatitis B screenings and climate action.

He has also been actively engaged in arts education, creative industry policy advocacy, and sustainability campaigns, earning him both national and international recognition.

If realised, the proposed project could further strengthen ties between Ghana’s creative sector and state institutions, adding to Okyeame Kwame’s legacy as one of the country’s most socially engaged creatives.