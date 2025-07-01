Cave Of Nok: The Escape Hideout Of Moba People From Slavery

Tourists at the Cave of Nok

The Cave of Nok, also known as the home of the Moba people (Grumas), is located in Northern Togo. It served as a refuge for the Moba during the 17th to 19th centuries, when they sought shelter from slave raiders who pursued them for capture.

Situated approximately 230 meters above ground level, the Cave of Nok features unique architectural structures, including cylindrical and oblong dwellings constructed from clay, straw, and stones.

These structures not only provided shelter but also served as storage areas for grains and livestock, offering protection from potential invaders.

A visit to the Cave of Nok by DAILY GUIDE revealed the resilience and rich cultural heritage of the Moba people.

Among the visitors were several African Americans from the United States, Lorna Hamid, Coreen Lewis, John Frances, and Charmaine Francis, who traced their DNA to West Africa led by philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of the Yennutoona Foundation-Ghana, Konlan Namleeb.

Charmaine Francis was moved to tears as she learned about the history of the Cave of Nok and the struggles her ancestors faced at the hands of slave raiders.

“I am here for a reason and a purpose. I want to appreciate my ancestors for the sacrifices they made for us. I am grateful to have been part of this journey to see and feel it for myself,” she said.

She expressed her desire to encourage her children in the United States to visit Africa and learn more about their roots and culture.

Site Manager of the Cave of Nok, Koulbeme Mikabimi, the told DAILY GUIDE that during the turbulent times of the 18th and 19th centuries, as wars raged between the Konboni (Chakosis) and rival groups such as the Kotokoli and Ewé, along with colonial invasions by the Germans and French, the Bimobas sought refuge and survival in these very caves.

He urged tourists visiting the site to share the story of the Cave of Nok with their friends and families, especially Ghanaians to know and appreciation the history and heritage of the Moba people.

