Supreme Court Allows Submission Of New Motion In Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Case

Paa Kwasi Abaidoo, the legal representative for Richard Dela Sky, has applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to permit the submission of a new motion in their application challenging the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

The sought-after declaration that the bill is null, void, and without legal effect is at the center of their case.

Abaidoo expressed his satisfaction with the apex court’s stance, emphasizing that the opportunity to file a fresh motion, accompanied by a supporting affidavit and statement of the case, is crucial for the proper presentation of their argument.

In a statement to Citi News following the court hearing, Abaidoo explained the significance of aligning all legal documents to ensure a coherent and effective legal strategy.

“In law, a motion cannot be derogated from the writ and the statement of claim. So, when one realizes that his motion and affidavit in support are not aligned with his writ of summons and statement of claim, he has an unfettered right to amend,” said Mr. Abaidoo.

He highlighted the risks of proceeding without proper alignment of legal documents and underlined the importance of this procedural correction in their case.

The Supreme Court, chaired by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, adjourned Richard Sky’s application regarding the anti-gay bill to May 17, 2024.

The primary purpose of this adjournment, as outlined by Chief Justice Torkornoo, is to afford the petitioner’s counsel the opportunity to “file a fresh motion paper with a supporting affidavit and statement of the case.”

The legal maneuvering and strategic adjustments signify the thorough and meticulous approach taken by the legal teams involved in this high-profile case.

The upcoming developments on May 17 are eagerly anticipated, as stakeholders and the public closely monitor the proceedings surrounding the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

By Vincent Kubi