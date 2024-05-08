Supreme Court Adjourns Case Against Anti-LGBTQI Bill Indefinitely

The Supreme Court has made a significant decision regarding the case against the controversial anti-LGBTQI bill, opting to adjourn the proceedings indefinitely.

The apex court, in a session held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 expressed concerns over the language used in the documents presented by the Speaker of Parliament, leading them to direct the Speaker’s lawyers to file new documents before the case can proceed.

Prior to the adjournment, the court addressed a preliminary objection raised by the Speaker of Parliament’s lawyer, Thaddeus Sory, in relation to the case against the anti-LGBTQI bill.

However, the objection was ultimately dismissed by the Justices of the court, with Chief Justice Gertrude Tokornoo ruling that the objection was unnecessary and did not contribute to the legal process.

During the court session, lawyers representing broadcast journalist Richard Dela Sky, who filed the case, requested to make amendments to one of the reliefs in the motion for injunction. This request was met with objection from the Speaker of Parliament’s legal counsel, citing previous objections made in the initial documents submitted.

Following deliberation, the Justices chaired by Chief Justice Tokornoo ruled in favor of allowing the requested amendment, emphasizing the parties’ right to present their case accurately before the court for a fair hearing. The Chief Justice admonished the Speaker’s legal team, stating, “You have taken our time and energy for nothing,” underscoring the importance of clarity and cooperation in legal proceedings.

Ghanaian Journalist Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi are challenging the passage of the anti-gay bill by Parliament.

By Vincent Kubi