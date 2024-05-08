GFA Sets Mandatory Rest Periods

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has mandated that all elite clubs take a break from June 17 to July 16, 2024, in accordance with the regulations.

This is in line with the GFA’s efforts to safeguard the health and welfare of players after a hectic league season. The GFA places utmost priority on safeguarding the health and welfare of its players.

After the league season concludes, players are expected to take a necessary break to rejuvenate, while the clubs prepare for the new season.

All stakeholders are expected to take note, act accordingly, and respect these regulations.