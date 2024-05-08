‘Greenwood Won’t Return To Red Devils’

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood will not return to Manchester United (Red Devils) next season, Getafe President Angel Torres has said, adding that he expects the forward to remain at the Spanish club.

Greenwood, 22, joined Getafe on a season-loan from United in September following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors. He had not played for United since January 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Torres told Radio Marca. “But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa. The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

New United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said last month that no decision had been made on Greenwood’s future although club sources told ESPN that a permanent departure in the summer remains the most likely outcome. He has scored 10 goals and set up six more in 32 games across all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

ESPN reported last month that a decision on Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford had yet to be made. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Greenwood, although Barcelona’s attention had waned.

Greenwood and his family have settled well in Spain, ESPN sources said, with initial concerns of hostility quickly disappearing.