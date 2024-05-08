Stay Away From Your Wife… Court Tells Ex-Rugby Captain

Stuart Hogg and wife

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife and her home in Hawick ahead of his trial in the summer.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to a domestic charge of acting in an abusive manner towards the mother of his four children when he appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas were also entered into causing fear and alarm during a disturbance in February, and not complying with an undertaking following Mr Hogg’s release from police custody.

Mr Hogg, who was accompanied to court by his parents, was granted bail with special conditions not to contact his estranged wife and not to enter her home in the East Boonraw area of Hawick.

Recently Retired

The former Glasgow and Exeter fullback retired from rugby union prior to last year’s World Cup having amassed a century of senior caps and been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours.

He remains Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer and was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for services to rugby union.

Mr Hogg will return to court on July 15 for an intermediate hearing ahead of his trial on July 30.