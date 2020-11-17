Info. Minister Opens GBC Naya Radio In Yendi

Information Minister being assisted by Farouk Mahama to open the station

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah yesterday commissioned Naya Radio, a new radio station by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who is also the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi announced that the government and GBC were working together to set up six new radio stations in each of the new regions.

He said the establishment of Naya Radio was part of projects approved by cabinet to accelerate the development of Yendi and the entire Dagbon State.

“Our expectation as Naya Radio opens is for it to provide an avenue for the opening of business and opportunities for the good people of Yendi,” he said.

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), charged staff of the radio station to be mindful of what information to broadcast in order not to create tension and bring confusion, saying, “I want to caution you to siphon and be mindful of what kind of information to broadcast.”

The Director General of GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, assured stakeholders of professional programming and said he was hopeful that the establishment of GBC Naya Radio will bring opportunities and prosperity for the youth of Yendi.

Earlier, Mr Oppong Nkrumah led a government delegation to pay courtesy call on the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama ll at the Gbewa Palace.

From Eric Kombat, Yendi