Islamic Cleric Bags Master’s Degree In Peace, Security At KAIPTC

Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan with a colleague

Islamic cleric and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Radio in Kumasi, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan, has added another academic feather to his cap after graduating with a Master’s degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).

Sheikh Ridwan, who is also the Chairman of the Zongo Peace and Reconciliation Committee in the Ashanti Region, was among graduates who received their certificates at a colourful ceremony held at the KAIPTC Teshie Campus in Accra.

The achievement comes after the Islamic scholar successfully completed the one-year intensive programme, despite coming from an Arabic educational background.

Sheikh Ridwan, whose first degree was in Arabic from a university in Libya, said his success was achieved through determination, resilience and hard work.

Speaking to journalists after the graduation ceremony, he expressed appreciation to his colleagues on the programme, including politician and former diplomat Mike Oquaye Jnr, senior security officials, lawyers and other professionals, for their support and encouragement throughout the course.

He disclosed that the programme was challenging, especially for him, due to his limited proficiency in the English language, but said his commitment and the grace of Allah enabled him to overcome the hurdles.

The Islamic scholar urged Imams and Sheikhs across the country not to restrict themselves to only Arabic education but to pursue further studies in areas that would enhance their contribution to society.

According to him, acquiring knowledge in peace, conflict and security would empower religious leaders to play a critical role in conflict prevention, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts.

Sheikh Ridwan said religious leaders have a significant role to play in promoting unity and stability, adding that professional training would enable them to effectively handle emerging challenges in their communities.

By David Afum, Kumasi