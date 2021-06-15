Italy To Train Electoral Commission Staff On Electoral Management

The Electoral Commission (EC) has received a capacity-development opportunity on electoral management and administration knowledge from the government of Italy.

The initiative called “Innove-Elections Project” seeks to develop key competencies in election management bodies and regional organisations in the context of the prevention of electoral conflicts and violence.

Ghana will be the 12th country from the Africa Union to benefit from the fully funded training offer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.

Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo, Daniela d’Orlandi, told the media in Accra, that the training would be delivered by Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support and United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

She said the two categories of training were a Masters in Electoral Policy and Administration (MEPA) and individual module MEPA programme.

Mrs d’Orlandi noted that one of the expected results of the capacity building was to ensure that women’s role in electoral management bodies, including; senior positions was strengthened.

She stated that Ghana, during the last elections proved to be a model on the continent known for her respect for rule of law, human rights and democracy.

Ambassador d’Orlandi commended the Electoral Commission and the people of Ghana for holding transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections.

“Although there were a few isolated issues-the election was largely successful,” she noted.

Deputy Chairman in-charge of Corporate Services at the EC, Dr Bossman Eric Asare thanked the government of Italy for the offer and said it would build the capacity of staff.

He said the first batch of staff across the country had been selected to start the hybrid tele training via the WEBEX professional platform.

Dr Asare stated that the theme of the training was in line with the Commission’s focus to strive to express the will of the people by conducting free, fair, and honest elections.

Countries that have benefitted from similar projects are: Burkina Faso, Senegal, Niger, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The rest are: Somalia, Sudan, South-Sudan, Mozambique, Nigeria and Mali.

GNA