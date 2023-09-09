I’ve Not Endorsed Bawumia- Alan

Alan Kyerematen

In a surprising turn of events, the camp of former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has denied endorsing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the November 4, 2023 Presidential election.

The team described publications on social as well as traditional media platforms as fake news.

Despite claims on various news portals and social media platforms, a member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Solomon Owusu, clarified that Kyerematen has not endorsed the Vice President and will not do so for any reason.

Owusu went on to state that the rumors of endorsement were attempts by Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to gain sympathy after their actions had allegedly caused harm to the party. He also mentioned that Alan Kyerematen would soon address the nation and reveal his plans in Ghanaian politics.

It should be noted that Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the NPP Flagbearership race on September 5, 2023.

The former Trade and Industry Minister cited the intimidation of his agents as the reason behind his decision. Additionally, Kyerematen expressed concern over the Special Delegates Conference, claiming that it was unfairly biased towards a specific aspirant.

As the November 4, 2023 Presidential election approaches, these developments will certainly impact the dynamics within the NPP. Voters and party members will be closely watching to see how the candidates navigate these circumstances and whether any further endorsements or withdrawals will occur in the coming days.

By Vincent Kubi