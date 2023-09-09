Bawumia Begins Campaign In Oti Region

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commenced the second phase of his campaign towards actualising his dreams with a visit to the Oti Region.

Dr Bawumia is on a mission to meet and receive blessings from traditional leaders, the clergy, Imams and other relevant stakeholders in the region ahead of the special election scheduled for November 4, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Regional Organizer of the Oti NPP, Felix Ade, Dr Bawumia is expected to visit all nine constituencies in the region.

The Presidential hopeful kicked off his campaign from the Guan district, covering the Buem and the Akan constituencies.

Dr Bawumia moves on to Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and the Krachi East constituencies in the next phase of his campaign and will conclude his three-day tour at Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West and Biakoye constituencies.

The Vice President’s tour is expected to involve meetings with polling station and constituency executives.

The aim of the tour is to further cement his party’s hold in the region.

Dr Bawumia is expected to return to Accra after the tour.

By Vincent Kubi