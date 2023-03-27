Jubilee House Wears Ghana, US Colours

The seat of government, the Jubilee House was lighted up with Ghana and the United States of America national colours last night.

This is to signify the cordial relationship that exists between the two powerful nations in Africa and the world.

The display of the beautiful colours is also to showcase the goodwill from Ghana to the US.

This happened at a time when Vice President Kamala Harris is in Ghana to begin three-day official State visit to the country.

The extremely attractive lighting had attracted attention on social media with some Ghanaians praising the government for the initiative.

Some Ghanaians expressed excitement about the beautification which they believe can be a source of tourist attraction to generate revenue for the country.

Similar decoration happened on March 7, 2022, at the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa and the Al Wasl in Dubai which, lighted up Ghana’s colours following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visit to that Country on March 7, 2022, ahead of Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai EXPO 2020.

In viral posts shared by various media platforms and social media users, the beautiful buildings projected Ghana’s colours in Dubai to the admiration of the world.

The projection of national colours enhances diplomatic relations between countries and that is what Ghana intends to achieve with the US.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrived in Accra on Sunday to begin a week-long journey to Africa from Ghana, then to Tanzania and finally to Zambia.

The visit to Ghana, among others announced by Vice President Harris, is to reinforce the economic partnership between Africa and the US, as well as address the climate crisis and supply chains and work together on international rules and norms.

In particular, the US Vice President’s trip is focused on increasing investments in Africa and facilitating economic growth and opportunities in areas such as economic empowerment of women and girls, digital inclusion, youth entrepreneurship and support for increased Food security and climate change.

Vice President Harris expressed excitement about Ghana’s future as well as Africa and the impact on the rest of the world, including the US.

With the median age of Africa being 19 years, Vice President Harris said she sees growth of opportunities, innovation of possibilities and a great opportunity not only for Africa but the rest of the world.

The Jubilee House, is one of the architectural highlights in Accra. The building is the presidential palace and the office of the president. It represents the executive branch of the government and the most influential person in Ghana.

The building was completed in 2009 at an estimated cost of 45 million dollars. 15 million more dollars than was expected. The construction was funded by a loan from the Indian government. The Indian government also oversaw the construction of the building with Ghanaian subcontractors. The office of the president did not move into the building until 2013 due to political controversies.

The building, like all expensive buildings in a developing nation, was met with a fair amount of protest. It was said that the money could have been better used to provide services to the many rural poor citizens.

The building’s shape was inspired by the Golden Stool of the Ashanti people. It is one of the most important representations of the divine nature of the king. The building is made up of four buildings that are connected at the top with an air bridge. The base of each building is around 19×19 meters wide and tapers towards the top. This unique shape creates the stool. On the top of the building, there is an iron framework which curves at the edges to give the stool its seat.

