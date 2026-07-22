Justice Baffoe-Bonnie Salutes Chiefs

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie and other dignitaries at the event in Manhyia Palace

THE CHIEF Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has lauded traditional leaders for the invaluable roles that they have played over the years to maintain peace, law and order, thereby accelerating national development.

He commended the traditional leaders for their wisdom and efforts in the peaceful adjudication of disputes in their communities, a positive development which he claimed has helped to lessen the burden on the courts.

“Many disputes that could burden our courts are resolved quietly in our communities through wisdom, patience, and reconciliation. The law recognises this role, and our nation continues to benefit from it,” he pointed out.

The Chief Justice was speaking during the Supreme Court at 150 Anniversary Lecture Series, held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The programme was attended by His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene and other officials.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, continuing his speech, stressed on the need for the chieftaincy institution and the judiciary to continue to work closely together to improve justice delivery in the country, in the supreme interest of mother Ghana.

He also admonished judges to always work assiduously by ensuring fair and firm delivery of justice at all times, in order for the public to continue to have respect and strong confidence in the courts and the judiciary in general.

“For justice has never belonged to justices alone. It belongs to the people. We only hold it in trust. The greatest inheritance of the Supreme Court is not its buildings or history, nor even its judgments. It is the confidence of the Ghanaian people.

“The quiet assurance that when they enter our courts, justice will not ask who they are before listening to what they have to say. May that confidence never fade, and may that trust never waver,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said, attracting applause.

Otumfuo, in his remarks, said the various houses of chiefs in the country should be properly equipped with modern recording and other equipment to boost their important contributions to the state, notably in the adjudication of cases.

He also called for a close working relationship between traditional authorities and the judiciary, stating that the country would benefit greatly if the two great and respected institutions collectively worked together.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, on his part, entreated the courts to work to eliminate public perceptions of political polarisation and to improve public confidence in the Judicial Service.

He also called for speedy adjudication of cases in court, pointing out that the delay in justice delivery erodes public confidence in the court system, indicating that chiefs are playing vital roles in ensuring peace in their communities.

The President of the National House of Chiefs said, “Without the adjudicatory roles of chiefs in our communities, there is no way peace and harmony could thrive. The adjudicatory role of chiefs is expected to continue into the future.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi