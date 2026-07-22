Napo’s Wife Honoured In UK

Alma Adade-Prempeh (L), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (M) and some wellwishers in a group photograph

FOUNDER AND CEO of ‘Empowering Better Life Foundation’ (EBLF), Alma Adade-Prempeh, was among ten shortlisted changemakers honoured at the London School of Global Entrepreneurship and Leadership (LSGEL), UK 2026 Legacy Award.

Themed, “Honouring Those Who Create Lasting Change in Communities,” Alma Adade-Prempeh was awarded for her humanitarian works, which mainly centre on empowering the vulnerable in society.

Following her listing on the top ten honorees, she took to Facebook to express profound gratitude towards the organisers of the ceremony.

“Honoured and deeply grateful to be recognised as a recipient of the LSGEL 2026 Legacy Award by the London School of Global Entrepreneurship and Leadership (UK). This recognition inspires me to continue serving, empowering others, and creating lasting impact. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. To God be the glory!” the post read.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, also shared a glowing photograph of the awards event which featured his wife and other honorees, while showering admiration towards Mrs. Adade-Prempeh for her achievements.

“One of life’s greatest privileges is having a front-row seat to watch someone you love grow into the person God has called them to be. I have watched my wife Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh devote herself wholeheartedly to serving others, quietly touching lives, empowering communities, and creating opportunities for people to thrive.

“Her passion for people and unwavering commitment to making a difference continue to inspire me every day. Congratulations, Alma. This honour is a fitting testament to the remarkable work you continue to do, and I have no doubt that your greatest impact is still ahead of you. I am incredibly proud of you,” the post read.

Other honorees include Dr. Kazeem K. Raji, DG/CEO for Nigeria’s National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI); Dr. Rotimi G. Olokodana, Chairman Missionary House Nigeria; Dr. Vida Akekodaga, Founder and CEO of Fill the Gap Africa Ghana; Chief Henry Obovu, President, Okpara Patriotic Union, United Kingdom; Henry Oriabure, CEO, Solar Services Solutions UK.

The rest are Mrs. Selikem A. Apaloo, CEO, Cypec Consult, Founder, Seli Ministries; Chief Naba Dr. Dominic Mbang, Former Mayor of Royal Borough of Greenwich; Dr. Lucy Surhyel Newman, Chairperson, Africa Private Sector Summit and Prince Bimbo Robert Folayan, Founder, Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS).

EBLF is dedicated to fostering holistic well-being and empowerment of vulnerable mothers of children with special needs and at-risk. Its mission is to raise awareness about mental health issues, offering support to children with special learning needs, and fostering inclusive education environments.

Through advocacy, education, and empowerment, EBLF aims to break barriers, reduce stigma, and promote inclusion, financial and ethical leadership. By implementing evidence-based programmes and building strong partnerships, it aims to reach 10,000 children annually, improving their lives and contributing to a more equitable and prosperous Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke