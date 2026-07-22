Black Queens Held By Tanzania In Final Pre-WAFCON Friendly

A moment during the match

Ghana’s Black Queens wrapped up another phase of their preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 0-0 draw against Tanzania in an international friendly played in Casablanca on Monday.

The Black Queens were the more dominant side for much of the contest, enjoying greater possession and creating the better scoring opportunities.

However, they were unable to convert their chances against a well-organised Tanzanian defence.

Ghana dictated the tempo during the opening half, displaying confidence in possession and linking up effectively in attack while putting Tanzania under sustained pressure. Despite their positive approach, the breakthrough remained elusive.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren made several substitutions after the restart as he continued to assess his squad and test different tactical combinations ahead of the continental showpiece.

The changes maintained Ghana’s intensity, with the Black Queens continuing to push forward in search of a winning goal.

Tanzania, however, remained compact and disciplined defensively, frustrating Ghana’s attacking efforts and ensuring the match finished without a goal.

Although the encounter ended in a stalemate, it provided another useful test for the Black Queens as they continue their build-up to WAFCON.

The technical team will take positives from the performance while using the match to further refine tactics, improve match sharpness and evaluate players before the tournament gets underway.

BY Wletsu Ransford