Kadosbee, Polo Beach Club Launch FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Park

Influencers taking photos with the unveiled World Cup trophy replica

Football fans now have a premium viewing destination for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Kadosbee Limited and Polo Beach Club officially launched their Fan Park in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Owner and CEO of Polo Beach Club, Kwaw Blay, said the venue’s doors will be open for all World Cup matches, with special focus on Ghana’s Black Stars fixtures.

“As part of this experience, we have lined up a series of exciting activities and surprise packages to keep the energy high. One of such is our prediction promotion, details of which will be announced as the tournament progresses; so stay tuned,” he said.

Kwamena Egyir Budu, Brands Manager for First National Bank Ghana, said the partnership aligns with the bank’s belief that “football has always been more than a sport, it is a language spoken across borders, uniting people through passion and shared moments. This partnership was built on a shared conviction: that great football deserves a great setting.”

Mr. Budu added that First National Bank customers who transact with their debit card during the tournament will earn cash-back rewards and stand a chance to win instant prizes through the bank’s “Get in the Game” promotion.

On his part, Managing Director of Kadosbee Limited, Osborn Abunyah, described the launch as the start of a 39-day journey that will bring together football lovers, cultures, businesses, and communities.

“The FIFA World Cup is more than just football. It is a celebration of passion, unity, diversity, and global connection. Through this Fan Park, we aim to create a secure and vibrant environment where expatriates, diplomats, corporate leaders, and football fans can come together to support their nations, build relationships, and celebrate culture through music, dance, food, entertainment, and shared experiences,” he said.

Mr. Abunyah noted that Polo Beach Club will host world-class football viewing, luxury hospitality, cultural showcases, networking opportunities, and exciting activations throughout the tournament.

He thanked sponsors, partners, embassies, vendors, media, and the Kadosbee team for supporting the initiative, and welcomed guests to what he said will become “Accra’s Premier World Cup destination.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke