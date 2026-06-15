Knicks End 50-Year Wait For NBA Glory With Historic Championship Win

Knicks players celebrating their historic win

The New York Knicks have ended a championship drought spanning more than five decades after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals to secure the NBA title.

The victory, achieved on the road in Texas, sparked jubilant scenes across New York City as thousands of fans poured into streets, bars and designated watch parties to celebrate a long-awaited triumph for one of basketball’s most storied franchises.

Ahead of the decisive game, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city had partnered with the Knicks to host public watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink.

He also urged supporters to celebrate responsibly and ensure the night reflected “the very best” of New York.

The celebrations came amid concerns over isolated incidents involving Spurs supporters in the city. Local reports indicated that one fan was hospitalised following an assault, while a fast-food worker wearing a Spurs jersey was also attacked.

Players from both teams publicly condemned the violence and called for respect among supporters.

Meanwhile, Knicks fans travelling to San Antonio faced uncertainty before tip-off after Ticketmaster posted a notice suggesting tickets purchased by people living more than 150 miles from the arena could be cancelled and refunded.

The announcement drew criticism, including from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who questioned the policy on social media.

However, Ticketmaster later reassured supporters, stating that no tickets purchased through its platform had been or would be cancelled.

In the end, the focus remained on the court, where the Knicks delivered a championship-winning performance to capture their first NBA crown in more than 50 years.