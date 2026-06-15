Islamic University Targets Presidential Charter

Some IUCG graduates. INSET: Dr. Hussein I. Ibrahim

THE ISLAMIC University College, Ghana (IUCG) is working “fervently” to finalise processes for a Presidential Charter that will empower the institution to award its own degrees and certificates, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Hussein I. Ibrahim has disclosed.

Speaking at the university college’s 22nd graduation ceremony on the theme “Projecting into the Sciences in IUCG,” Dr. Ibrahim said the charter is the institution’s immediate priority.

“As part of its preparation for the Presidential Charter and in line with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) stipulations, the Islamic University College has constituted three faculties with at least three departments each,” he announced.

The restructured faculties are: Faculty of Arts and Education: Departments of Religious Studies, Communication Studies, and Education & Psychology; Faculty of Business Administration: Departments of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management, and Marketing; Faculty of Science and Technology: BSc Nursing, MSc Critical Care Nursing, and Information Technology.

Dr. Ibrahim said plans for the charter are “far advanced” and GTEC has provided guidance to ensure IUCG follows laid-down procedures. He added that the college is in good standing with both institutional and programme accreditations, a key prerequisite for the charter process.

President of the Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG), Dr. Hadi Kamal Ezzat, said the college has been known over the past two decades for providing quality education in Religious Studies, Business Administration, Communication Studies, and Early Childhood Education. “However, in response to the increasing demand for science education across Ghana and the world at large, IUCG has taken a bold step to mount science-related programmes in addition to the existing ones,” he stated.

Dr. Ezzat noted that while IUCG will maintain its strong foundation in the humanities, the college is committed to expanding opportunities in the sciences to equip students with 21st-century skills.

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured the college that government will not stand in the way of its quest for a Presidential Charter, provided it meets the minimum academic standards set by regulators.

The minister said he had taken note of the college’s readiness to charter under the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. “I heard you that IUCG is ready to charter. The Government of Ghana will not stand your way to charter. All you need is to satisfy the minimum academic standard and requirement of a charter, and we will grant you a charter to be on your own,” he assured.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke