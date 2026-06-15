Bawumia Visits Bereaved Hamid

Dr. Bawumia and others during the visit

The former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, last Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of Shaykh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid following the passing of his mother.

Dr. Bawumia was warmly received by family members, close associates and sympathisers gathered at the family residence to mourn with Shaykh Hamid and offer words of comfort during this difficult period.

Ben Abdallah Banda, speaking on behalf of Dr. Bawumia, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for them as they come to terms with their loss. He described the late matriarch as a woman whose values and guidance helped shape one of Ghana’s distinguished politician, public servants and Islamic scholars.

Shaykh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for the gesture, noting that his presence and prayers were a source of great comfort to the family.

Shaykh Hamid used the opportunity to underscore their strong family ties, indicating that the deceased was an aunt to Dr. Bawumia.

Burial of the deceased took place yesterday at the Madina Public Cemetery. Hundreds of sympathisers joined the former Vice President for the burial and subsequent prayers at the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra. The second version of the prayers for the deceased will be held in Tamale on a yet to be announced date.