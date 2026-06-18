Ken Marks Birthday With Donations

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong making a presentation at the military hospital

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has donated vehicles and medical equipment to the Ghana Police Service and 17 health facilities across the country as part of activities marking his 66th birthday.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant presented a brand-new pickup vehicle to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters and 15 motorbikes to support police operations within the region.

Mr. Agyapong, who was accompanied by some well-wishers, also presented a saloon vehicle and medical equipment to the 37 Military Hospital.

He also donated 56 incubators, standalone radiant warmers, radiant warmers with trolleys, nose masks, lamps, and other essential medical supplies to Winneba Hospital, Fosu Polyclinic, and Juaboso Government Hospital.

Other beneficiary health facilities included Suaman Hospital, Bibiani Government Hospital, Drobo St. Mary’s Hospital, Tema General Hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), as well as government hospitals at Atiwa East in the Eastern Region and Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital and the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces Health Services, Brigadier General Evelyn Vivian Abraham-Kwabiah and the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Brigadier General Richard Naab, thanked Mr. Agyapong for the gesture.

Officers at the Accra Regional Police Command including Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs for the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, who also received part of the donation, commended Mr. Agyapong for the support, stating that the vehicles and motorbikes would go a long way in enhancing police operations in the region.

Speaking to the media after the presentations, Kennedy Agyapong said the gesture was his way of expressing gratitude to God for His blessings and guidance throughout his life, as there was no better way to glorify God on his birthday than to give back to society.

Mr. Agyapong described the donation as his “widow’s mite” and explained that he chose to support hospitals because of the critical role they play in the lives of individuals and communities.

He stated that healthcare facilities serve everyone regardless of their social status and therefore deserve continuous support, while commending the Queen Mother of Asante Mampong for contributing some of the items donated as part of the birthday celebrations.

He further emphasised that, regardless of a person’s social standing, access to quality healthcare remains essential, even for those who may seek medical treatment outside the country, and therefore urged the general public to support key state institutions, particularly hospitals and security agencies, which play vital roles in national development.

The former NPP flagbearer aspirant also highlighted the important role played by the Ghana Police Service in maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring public safety, and called for continued support for the Service.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah