Veep’s Dance Moves Warms Hearts at BlackStars World Cup Tournament

A viral video of Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang celebrating in the VIP stands has captured hearts after Ghana’s Black Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Toronto, Canada.

The decisive goal came in the 11th minute from Caleb Yernkyi, sparking wild jubilation among Ghanaian supporters.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, dressed in a Black Stars yellow jersey under a black suit, was all smiles as she raised both hands high in celebration after the long-awaited goal. The moment quickly went viral, with many calling it the day “academia, leadership, and sports merged in Toronto” to put smiles on millions of Ghanaians.

The Vice President’s dance moves and pure joy drew admiration across social media, especially on X.

Journalist Manasseh Azure wrote: “Can South Africa’s Vice President ever dance like this at the World Cup?”

Actress Lydia Forson posted a clip of the moment and captioned it: “This was my favorite moment…”

Ghana’s leading content creator Kwadwo Sheldon shared his video with the caption: “Mommy mommy” alongside love emojis.

Media personality Olele Salvador called it: “The cutest cameo of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far. Her Excellency the Vice President of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was in the company of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, all in Toronto to support the national team.

Other notable Ghanaians at the stadium included business moguls Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Stephen Appiah, and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, who all turned up to cheer the Black Stars in their crucial clash against Panama.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke