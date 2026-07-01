KMA Declares War Against Open Prostitution

Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, Kumasi Mayor

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has teamed up with other relevant bodies to help eradicate open prostitution in the city.

According to the assembly, open prostitution has the tendency of giving the city a bad image as it serves as a bad example for the youth.

In this regard, the KMA has sought the assistance of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Regional Immigration Service to find lasting solution to the menace.

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, aka ‘Zuba’, who made the above disclosure, stated that the assembly is also ready to rigidly tackle street begging.

“The Assembly is collaborating with the Regional Security Council and the Regional Immigration Service to address, in a more coordinated and sustainable manner, the issues of street begging and open prostitution, which are predominantly associated with foreign nationals,” he said.

Delivering his sessional address during the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd session of the 9th KMA, he stated that the KMA has intensified efforts, including police patrols, to help stop street robberies.

“While the Metropolis remains generally peaceful, certain areas are experiencing an increase in street robberies and thefts. In response, police patrols have been intensified in these hotspots.

“The Assembly is also engaging with relevant stakeholders to support the adoption and rehabilitation of dilapidated police posts and stations, thereby strengthening police visibility, improving rapid response, and enhancing overall security,” he said.

The Kumasi Mayor further entreated members of the assembly to assist in identifying private individuals and corporate institutions, willing to adopt and refurbish such facilities to boost operational capacity.

According to him, security provision is a shared responsibility, therefore the assembly is ever ready to offer all the support it could give to help the security agencies deliver satisfactorily.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi