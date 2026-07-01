New Central Traders Bare Teeth Over Delayed Market Project

Madam Lamisi Adam addressing journalists

Members of the Concerned Traders of New Central Market in Takoradi have vowed not to pay market tolls to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis Assembly (STMA) with effect from today, July 1, 2026.

They have accused the assembly of failing to improve upon the temporary market where they are currently doing their business.

It would be recalled that somewhere in 2021, the market women at the Takoradi market circle were relocated to a temporary market near the Ahenfie hotel in Takoradi to pave way for the redevelopment of the old market circle.

The traders claimed that they were assured that the redevelopment project was going to be done within two years so that they could go back to continue their respective economic activities.

However, the project could not be completed under the previous regime which started it. The market women claimed that the current government promised to complete the project adding “But it has been stalled”.

The traders have, therefore, been protesting the long-delay in completing the €48 million Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment.

They claim that the temporary market created for them is now unsafe to live in and has turned into a death trap with market women risking their lives under it every day, though they pay levies to the assembly.

This was announced by the market women at a press conference they organised in collaboration with some drivers yesterday to register their displeasure about the deteriorated and unhygienic nature of the market.

Clad in mostly red attires, the market women held placards, some of which read ‘Takoradi cannot thrive without its market”, “We need a complete market not a temporary one” among others.

Spokesperson for the group, Lamisi Adam, told journalists that no market woman or trader would pay market levy to any revenue collector again until their plights had been resolved.

She noted that they were informed that the temporary market would serve as a place for their activities for only two years.

“However, we have now remained in the temporary facility for approximately five years without any indication of when the relocation will occur”, she lamented.

She noted that the traders have not been provided with a clear timeline regarding the completion of the project and the eventual allocation of stalls and shops.

According to her, the traders had on several occasions visited the office of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (NCE) to let the market women know when the redevelopment project will be completed, but had not yielded any good result.

“We therefore respectfully call on the relevant authorities to urgently engage with representatives of the traders and provide clear information regarding our concerns,” she indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi