Morocco Shock Netherlands On Penalties To Reach World Cup Last 16

Morocco celebrate after eliminating Netherlands

Morocco booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time in Monterrey.

The North Africans dominated large spells of the contest but were repeatedly denied by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and the woodwork before the Netherlands struck against the run of play in the 72nd minute.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, who recently revealed the heartbreaking loss of his unborn son, finished off a rapid counterattack to give the Dutch the lead.

Morocco refused to give up and found a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time when Issa Diop powered home a header from a cross by Chemsdine Talbi, forcing the match into extra time.

The Dutch goalkeeper produced another outstanding save to deny Soufiane Rahimi, but neither side could find a winner before the game was decided by penalties.

The Netherlands missed three of their spot-kicks, with Justin Kluivert hitting the post, Quinten Timber firing wide and Crysencio Summerville seeing his effort saved by Yassine Bounou.

Morocco held their nerve from the spot, and Ismail Saibari converted the decisive penalty to secure a memorable victory.

The result sends Morocco into the last 16, where they will face Canada men’s national soccer team in Houston on Saturday.