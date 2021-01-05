Kofi Adams, EC sued over December 7 Parliamentary election

Kofi Adams

Some 13 voters from the Oti Region have sued Kofi Adams, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament-elect for the Buem Constituency and the Electoral Commission (EC) in a Hohoe High Court for excluding them from the December 7 Parliamentary election.

The voters include Stephen Brempong, Wing Commander (rtd) Emmanuel Kusi Apietu, Johnson Addo, Titus Ayivor, Fuseini Abdul-Rahman and others.

The 13, who are residents of Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL), filed a suit at the Hohoe High Court challenging the election of Mr Adams.

The petitioners in their suit argued that they were disenfranchised as the EC failed to hold the parliamentary election in the 13 electoral areas where they were expected to exercise their franchise.

They are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Mr Kofi Adams presenting himself to be sworn-in as MP-elect for Buem or holding himself as such.

The petitioners are also seeking a cancellation of the December 7, parliamentary election organised by the EC in the Constituency, and the conduct of a new one to include the 13 electoral areas which will allow them to cast their ballots.

Kofi Adams was declared MP-elect for Buem Constituency by the EC after securing a total of 18, 560 of the valid votes cast to beat Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 6, 854 votes.