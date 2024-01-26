Kofi Boakye Spotted At NDC Rally

Kofi Boakye standing behind John Mahama

RETIRED COMMISSIONER of Police (COP), Kofi Boakye, was spotted with former President John Dramani Mahama in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The popular police chief was among the sea of people that took part in the 24 hour economy walk, which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) organized in the city.

Kofi Boakye, a native of Ashanti Region, was seen closely following John Mahama, who is the NDC presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Most of the NDC members, who participated in the massively-attended walk, were excited to see Kofi Boakye, who is very popular in the Ashanti Region, in their midst.

It’s the first time that Kofi Boakye, who worked as an accomplished police officer for over three decades, has been seen close to a political party activity in the country.

Interestingly, most of the NDC members and supporters were seen taking pictures with Kofi Boakye, a former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who willingly offered them that photo opportunity.

Reports indicated that John Mahama and the NDC have adopted a strategy to reduce the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) votes in their stronghold of Ashanti Region in 2024.

The largest opposition political party, per reports, wants to have a number of prominent Asantes in their fold.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that Kofi Boakye may be appointed by John Mahama to lead the NDCs security operations during the 2024 electioneering campaign.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi