Kofi Jumah’s Son Marries President’s Daughter Finally

After a successful family introduction, Kwabena Jumah, son of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has finally tied the knot with President Akufo-Addo’s last daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.

The private traditional marriage which started at about 10am at the Jubilee House was strictly limited to invited guests.

However, white wedding of the couple has been sheduled to take place over the weekend.

The family of Nana Dokua’s mother from Asante Mampong where she is a royal was adequately represented.

Somewhere in October last year, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, an appointee of President Akufo-Addo and his daughter held private family introduction.

The event took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a couple of family members and close allies of both families in attendance.

A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with microphone asking the daughter whether she was ready to accept Kofi Ghana’s son as hubby to be.

In a lovely and interesting manner, the daughter responded in the affirmative, attracting applause from the gathering.

In another picture, the President was seen in a group photograph with Maxwell Kofi Jumah and family.

The beautiful ceremony was crowned with a celebration as the President was seen on the dance floor with his daughter exhibiting their dancing skills, with the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in showing his dancing skills.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia were also in attendance as they were seen on the dance floor.

In attendance also were NPP bigwigs, and other dignitaries.

Giving some details on how the two love birds met, Kofi Jumah mentioned that his son met Nana Addo’s daughter in America and at that time both of them didnt know each others parents.

He stated that his son’s marriage was not arranged because he had no idea he was even dating Nana Addo’s daughter.

According to him, his son told him about the young lady over a year ago and he said he didn’t know she was the daughter of the President until they met later.

“My son told me that they met in America, and she did not know that I am his father, and he did not know that the President was her father.

He said they had known each other for the past four years,” he said.

He continued that “when I got to know it was the President’s daughter, I had to look at my son’s commitment level to the relationship because this is not something you can go into and leave just like that. I needed to be sure he was into the young lady,” he added.

The NPP stalwart commended the President’s daughter for her humility and pleaded with Ghanaians not to involve politics in the marriage of their children.

