Kofi Kinaata Crowned Artiste Of The Year

Takoradi-born artiste, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has bagged the most prestigious award at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

Kofi Kinaata was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the event which took place in the Lincoln Theater on the 769 E Long Street of Columbus, Ohio.

He beat stiff competition from last year’s winner, Diana Hamilton, as well as Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Rapper Black Sherif also walked home with the Hiphop/Highlife Artiste of the Year and the New Artiste of the Year awards.

Diana Hamilton is Female Vocalist of the Year and Akwaboah won Male Vocalist of the Year. The Most Popular Song of the Year is Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene, and Epixode won Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

The Lynx Entertainment boys were not exempted. While Kuami Eugene walked away with the Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year, KiDi swept the Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.