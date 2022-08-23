Asiedua, Esi Thrill GMB Fans

Esi

Sunday’s TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant will forever be in the memories of its cherished viewers as Central Regional representative Asiedua and 2015 GMB winner Queen Esi gracefully celebrated TV3 and the Media General network, as they mark their 25th anniversary.

The night’s edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful was dedicated to TV3’s 25th anniversary and 16th year of the pageant.

The contestants together with their past queens were tasked to outline some benefits they have enjoyed from the reality show.

Asiedua and Esi, who came up with creative and innovative ways to celebrate the important milestone in the life of TV3 with a splendid performance, received rousing applause from the audience and a standing ovation from all three judges; Madam Linda Ampah (guest), Dzigbordi Kwaku and Janet Sunkwa-Mills on the night.

Queen Esi told tales of her journey throughout the competition to achieve greatness on the ticket as a beauty queen from TV3’s GMB pageant show.

According to the two ladies, in 2007, TV3 Network in Ghana came up with the idea of Ghana Most Beautiful, a reality show that seeks to promote national unity amongst the regions through the display of cultures, with which the Central Region has had its fair share as the region with the most crown.

“In 2015 when she had the opportunity to join the GMB show, she was poised while trying to balance brains and beauty to woo the audience into falling in love with her.

“In her case, it isn’t beauty in the eyes of the beholder, but she managed to win the crown. And now is currently in the Ghana School of Law with the ambition to be a politician shortly,” Asiedua eulogised Esi.

Former GMB judge, Linda Ampah congratulated them for their outstanding performance on the night, “the two had a great connection, eloquence, and confidence, which resulted in this splendid performance, congratulations you’ve done very well girls,” she said.

The 23-year-old journalist, Grace Afanyi Owusu Arthur, known on stage as Asiedua, is a product of University Practice Senior High School and is one of the most composed and elegant contestants in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful. With over seven award nominations, Asiedua currently has two awards on her credit, Most Eloquent and the Star Performer title, which she won on Sunday.

She is angelic to tackle a project dubbed ‘Young and ready’ to bring drop-out children back to the classroom with readiness to learn, providing essential learning materials and others to educate them in preparedness for the future.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke