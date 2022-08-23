Chevelle Franklyn, Piesie Esther, Others For Women In Worship Concert

Piesie Esther

Renowned Jamaican gospel artiste, Chevelle Franklyn, is set to perform at this year’s edition of the all-female worship concert, ‘Women In Worship’, slated for September 25 at the Oil Dome in Accra.

The concert, which will be one electrifying worship moment where women as well as music fans will be drawn closer to God through pure worship, will also witness ministrations by Deborah Lukalu from Congo and Victoria Orenze from Nigeria.

This year’s event themed ‘Holy Spirit Experience’, will witness performances from local acts such as Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy, Jude Lomotey and a host of others.

The concert, which promises a wonderful experience with God through praise and worship, will provide a platform for believers from all walks of life to fellowship and have an extended time of worship in God’s presence.

Since its inception, Women In Worship concert has over the years grown to become one of the well patronised and impactful events on the Ghanaian Christian calendar.

Organised by Genet Services, Women In Worship which was launched last Friday at the Executive Theatre at TV3, is an indoor event aimed at taking people closer to God through ministrations and exhortations by women.

The launch ceremony witnessed live musical performances from gospel ministers such as Doreen Okyere, Priscilla Otumfuo, Harriet Brobbey among others.

Patrons of this year’s edition of the event will be treated to inspirational live musical performances from all the acts billed to perform at the event.

Organisers have assured patrons of an intimate experience with God at this year’s edition of Women In Worship.

