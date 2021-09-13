Kotoko Board Member Drags Kwame Kyei’s Light FM To Court

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has sued the club’s board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei’s radio station, Light FM, for defamation.

She has sued the entire sports crew of the Kumasi-based station for defaming her character, in a move that is likely to cause confusion within the club before the new season commences in late October this year.

The writ of summons (pictured below) shows Mrs. Nsiah Asare has dragged all members of the Light FM Sports crew to the Kumasi Circuit Court.

It is understood that she has video evidence of the unfounded allegations made against her by Light FM staff.

The sports crew is known for their fierce criticism of Kotoko, especially current Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, who reports suggest has fallen out with Dr. Kyei.

This comes after Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare joined other board members; Jude Arthur, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Kofi Amoah Abban, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, and James Osei Brown cast a vote of no confidence in board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei during a September 2 board meeting at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

Ghanasoccernet