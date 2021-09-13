NPP North East Mourns Bawumia’s Mother

Mahamudu Bawumia with his late mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia

The NPP in the North East Region has expressed its condolences to the Vice President and his entire Family for the passing of Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

“The NPP in the North East Region has learned with utter shock the sudden demise of the biological mother of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. She died early this morning in Accra at the age of 82.”

A statement signed by the North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, said on behalf of the NPP fraternity in the Region, Chairman Nuru and his regional executives send their deepest condolences to the Vice President and the entire Bawumia family.

“The death of our mother is a lost to the whole country and not the Bawumia family alone.”

The statement further said Hajia Mariama Bawumia lived a fulfilled and a dignified life, and has paid her dues to the state.

“She did Ghana a profound favour by giving us a first class Vice President in the history of Ghana.”

Lawyer Sambian noted that the death of Hajia Mariama Bawumia should therefore be seen as a celebration of a life well lived.

He informed the NPP fraternity in the North East Region that their dear mother will be laid to rest on Tuesday 14th September, 2021 in the family house in Walewale and entreated all to come out in their numbers, while observing all Covid-19 protocols, for them to give their beloved mother a befitting rest.

“It’s the prayer of the NPP in the region that the soul of our beloved mother, in the Mercy of God will rest in Perfect Peace.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu