Mahama Prays For Bawumia’s Mother

John Mahama

Former President John Dramini Mahama has consoled Ghana serving Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia via phone over the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, praying for the repose of her soul.

Mr. Mahama on his Facebook page stated that “I just got off the phone with my brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to console him and the entire family on the loss of their mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia earlier this morning.

“May Allah grant her a peaceful rest.”

Vice President Bawumia announced the passing of his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Mariama passed away in Accra Monday September 13, 2021.

She will be buried on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Walewale, in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.

By Vincent Kubi