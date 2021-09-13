Bawumia Rescues Psalm Adjetefio From Rent Palaver

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gone to the rescue of veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio commonly known as T.T.

The actor of the famous Taxi Driver television series cried for support recently in a video which went viral on social media about his rent challenges which is due to expire soon.

He poured out his pain on how he was depending on donations from benevolent people for survival as a result of his medical condition and unemployed situation.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that following the video, Dr. Bawumia on Monday September 13, 2021 has paid the actor’s rent for the next five years with amount of GHC30,000.

Additionally, the Vice President gave the sum of GHC 20,000 to Mr Adjeteyfio for his upkeep, summing up to GHC50,000.

Psalm Adjetefio widely known as T.T began his career as a trained teacher at the PRESEC staff school tutoring pupils, the Ga language

He became a household name when he featured in ‘Taxi Driver’ alongside Mikki Osei Berko (Master Richard), George Quaye (Aboagye) and others.

Psalm Adjetefio says he has an enlarged heart, leading to poor pumping of the heart resulting in swollen feet according to his doctor.

“Some of my organs have shifted position. I am sick but I have to act to earn some money,” he tells Deloris Frimpong on her Delay Show.

By Vincent Kubi