Rev Owusu Bempah Caged For One Week Over Assault

Rev Owusu Bempah

General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been remanded into police custody after being charged for threat of death.

Rev Owusu Bempah, and four others Mensah Ofori, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum were together charged with six counts.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them for threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

While Owusu Bempah and Mensah Ofori were charged with two counts of offensive conduct and threat to death, the other suspects were charged with assault on a public officer.

One other person is at large.

Though their lawyers led by Garry Nimako Marfo prayed for the accused persons to be granted bail, prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the bail.

It was the case of the prosecution that two of the police officers they assaulted are still on admission at the hospital.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah dismissed the application for bail to allow prosecution enough time to investigate the case since they were only arrested Sunday.

The accused persons were subsequently remanded into Police custody to reappear on September 20.