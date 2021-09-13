Shatta Wale Accuses 3Music Awards Of Favoritism

Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is accusing organisers of 3music Awards of favoritism and unfairness to fellow artistes, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy when the organization handed over 11 awards to him in 2019.

The Melissa hitmaker said he won those awards not because he deserved it, but because the CEO, Abdulai Abu Sadiq was not happy with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In 2019, when he swept the 11 awards Shatta Wale took to Facebook to write; “#11United ??? – Just got all my 11 eleven awards from @3musicawards. This is how hard work looks like.

“You go through the motions of the process, ups, and downs, challenges, fights, misunderstandings, creating friends and enemies. But I am glad the industry is beginning to recognize the hard work myself and my team put into our work.

This is dedicated to my fans (you are the reason I live) and everyone I have ever worked With on my Journey. Grateful for the role you played in my life. Grateful for this. next the #VGMAS let’s maor history on Saturday. Paaa paaaaooo”

But on the back of a fight with Sadique last week, Shatta decided to spill the beans due to what he described as they “didn’t do well. “

“Sadik do u remember telling me that the 3music awards u will give me 11 awards because Sarkodie and Stone dey bore u. We didn’t do well but I am doing well by speaking the truth,” he wrote.

3Music Award is yet to officially respond to the allegation.