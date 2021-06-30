Kotoko Drag USM Alger To FIFA

Kwame Opoku

Asante Kotoko SC have reported Algerian club USM Alger to FIFA over unpaid transfer fee of striker Kwame Opoku.

Opoku joined the Algiers based side in April 2021 from the Ghanaian club in a deal reported to be around US$300,000 in a four-and-a-half year contract.

The Algerian side are yet to pay the amount to Kotoko since completing the signing of the highly-rated forward.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Kotoko during his short spell at the club before leaving for Algeria.

Opoku has scored two goals and provided two assists in his six games for the Mouloudia club since he joined.

