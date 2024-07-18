Kotoko Grab Hafia Star For 2 Years

Joseph Ablorh

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of midfielder Joseph Ablorh ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 26-year-old inked a two-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors from Guinean outfit Hafia FC.

Ablorh completed his move to the Porcupine Warriors after a successful medical in Accra.

“It’s a great privilege to join Asante Kotoko, a club with such rich history and passionate supporters. As a Ghanaian, returning home to play for this prestigious club is a dream come true for me. I am eager to wear the red jersey, give my all on the field, and contribute to our collective success,” he said.

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum, believes Ablorh will add experience and athleticism to the team as they eye a successful campaign next season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Asante Kotoko. At 26, he brings a blend of experience and athleticism that will strengthen our defensive line. His skills and leadership will be pivotal as we strive to elevate our team and achieve our goals,” Ogum added.